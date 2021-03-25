Salmon Arm firefighter Steve St. Denis, who looks after fire prevention for the fire department, led the plan to provide fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide/smoke detectors to people who are living rough in the community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighter Steve St. Denis, who looks after fire prevention for the fire department, led the plan to provide fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide/smoke detectors to people who are living rough in the community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

People living rough in Salmon Arm to receive fire extinguishers, smoke detectors

Fire department, social service agencies want to keep people and property safe after fires in camps

Just past the anniversary of a man’s death who was living rough in Salmon Arm, a firefighter has come up with what he hopes will prevent more injuries and losses.

It was on March 5, 2020 that Vinny Larson, who had been living in a camp he’d set up near Buckerfield’s, died in a fire there.

Steve St. Denis, fire prevention officer with the Salmon Arm Fire Department, in collaboration with the Salvation Army and other social service agencies, suggested that all those people living rough be provided with a small, two-pound fire extinguisher. They will also be given a carbon monoxide/smoke detector the department was provided by the Fire Chiefs’ Association of BC.

In addition to the deadly fire in March 2020, on March 4 this year the fire department was called to a blaze between the Foreshore Trail and Lakeshore Road, just above the railway tracks. Although the cause was not determined, it started where someone had set up camp. They were not hurt but some of their belongings were destroyed. An approaching train was stopped.

Concerned about the increasing numbers of fires around town, St. Denis went to the Salvation Army to talk about creating an outreach program to provide information on fire risks and safety.

Read more: ‘Don’t judge a person’ says friend of Salmon Arm man who died in fire

Read more: Fires in camps where people in Salmon Arm living rough spark concerns

As well as creating a safety brochure, they came up with the idea of handing out fire extinguishers.

“Even if a small fire did start, they could put it out immediately and not have it lead to a bigger fire or a bigger loss of what they do have. It would give them enough time to get… to a safer area,” he said.

He pointed out the smoke detector would wake them up if they were sleeping heavily in a tent.

St. Denis said such fires are not a problem for Salmon Arm alone.

“It’s a common occurrence; we’re not the only department dealing with this. What other departments are doing I don’t know. The fire extinguisher was something we thought could be a valuable resource.”

The safety brochures will be given to those people and agencies who support people without homes. Organizers of the Food with Friends lunch program, for instance, will be provided brochures to give to people who drop in.

“So hopefully we can prevent a larger loss and make them a little bit safer and more conscious of their propane safety and fire safety in their camps,” St. Denis said.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireHomelessSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Busy summer’ in the cards for the city: Tourism Kelowna
Next story
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Just Posted

Only a few RCMP vehicles could be seen on the Sagmoen property on Nov. 8, 2017, just before police announced they were leaving the farm but not ending their investigation. (File photo)
Sagmoen cop assault matter postponed again

North Okanagan man to enter plea April 8

One comprehensive report about the potential to lower speed limits throughout the City of Armstrong is in, and another has been requested of staff containing data from radar units and speed reader boards. The city has been inundated with requests to do something about speeding drivers, particularly in school zones, after several near misses involving student pedestrians this winter. (Morning Star - file photo)
City of Armstrong seeks data info before moving on speed limits

Comprehensive report gives pros and cons to lower limits to 40 km/h throughout the city; second report requested

Lake Country columnist Jim Taylor provides other options to the Lord’s Prayer. (Contributed)
Taylor: Three alternative prayers

Lake Country columnist provides other options to the Lord’s Prayer

In the final leg of this pandemic race, as we await vaccinations, it’s a good time to reflect on the maybe not-so-obvious silver lining of the COVID-19 crisis. (Francisco Seco/AP photo )
COLUMN: Yes, there’s a silver lining to the pandemic

At the risk of drawing ire, it’s a good time to consider an important lesson from COVID-19

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Premier John Horgan says B.C. is looking to follow Saskatchewan’s lead in amending labour codes to allow employees’ time off to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Government of B.C.)
B.C. considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Premier John Horgan said the province is looking to follow in Saskatchewan’s footsteps

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The concrete along the lakeshore path in Summerland sustained damage and erosion from flooding in 2017 and 2018. Since that time, the damage to a portion of the lakeshore pathway has become worse. The municipality will repair the damage. (Summerland Review file photo)
Damaged lakefront path in Summerland will be repaired

Flooding in 2017 and 2018 resulted in erosion and concrete damage to popular pathway

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A shot of the sunset from Ambrosia’s second floor. (Sarah Martin - LSCSS Photo)
Affordable housing complex rising up to second-storey in Similkameen community

Ambrosia will see the village of Keremeos’ first elevator

Salmon Arm firefighter Steve St. Denis, who looks after fire prevention for the fire department, led the plan to provide fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide/smoke detectors to people who are living rough in the community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
People living rough in Salmon Arm to receive fire extinguishers, smoke detectors

Fire department, social service agencies want to keep people and property safe after fires in camps

Some of the views that will be visible from two newly proposed suspension bridges, such as the one above at Hospital Creek. (File photo)
Golden to soon be home to tallest suspension bridge in Canada

Sitting at 130 m and 80 m, they’ll be amongst the tallest in the country

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
‘Busy summer’ in the cards for the city: Tourism Kelowna

Tourism Kelowna said tourists may not stay in the city, however

Most Read