The lawsuit from John Vassilaki over the Greer Block which is co-owned by his family has a new wrinkle. (Brennan Phillips - Western News

Penticton’s former mayor files new lawsuit against family

John Vassilaki remains embroiled in legal battles against his brother and nephews

Former Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki has doubled down on family drama after filing another lawsuit on Feb. 14.

The businessman’s latest lawsuit claims that his brother Nicholas Vassilakaki’s family worked to freeze out John’s side as directors of the family business.

According to the claim, at a shareholder meeting on Jan. 13, John told the shareholders — who are all family members — that they should appoint Florio William Vassilakis and Nicholas’ son Florio Michael Vassilakakis as directors.

That was intended, according to the claim, to keep up with the agreement between John and Nicholas when they were appointed directors to keep decision-making shared over the family business.

Vassilaki is currently embroiled in a separate lawsuit against his family over claims that his brother was withholding the fair share of rent for the Cellar Wine Bar in Penticton, which Nicholas runs and leases the building from his brother.

READ MORE: Penticton mayor accused of making death threats in family feud: court documents

Florio Michael and George Vassilakakis were also named in the 2021 lawsuit for allegedly working together to influence their father into holding back on the money that allegedly should have gone to John.

A counterclaim was eventually filed by Nicholas alleging that John assaulted him and that John had made threats to both his brother and sister.

Those threats were entered into court record and transcribed by an official court reporter from a voicemail left on John’s sister’s phone.

No response has been filed yet to the most recent lawsuit and none of the claims from either lawsuit have been proven in court.

