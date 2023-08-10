Penticton’s city manager stepping away from role after 4 years

The search has begun for Donny van Dyk’s replacement, the city has confirmed

Penticton’s city manager is stepping away from his role after more than four years in office.

Donny van Dyk is “moving on to take a new challenge” and the process has begun to find his replacement, city officials announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“As a council, we want to thank Donny for all the hard work and efforts he has put in over the past five years as city manager,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

Van Dyk’s last day at city hall will be Sept. 8.

“We’ve been fortunate to have someone of his talents lead our incredible city team,” Bloomfield added.

“Imaginative and pragmatic, Donny has led us through some unexpected times with distinction and helped to create a more vibrant community in so many ways. His gift of pulling people together to accomplish great things and maintain high standards will leave a lasting legacy here in Penticton.”

van Dyk replaced Peter Weeber as the city’s CAO in February 2019.

No further details about his new opportunity were revealed in the city’s Wednesday morning announcement.

“I can’t begin to express my thanks to all the council members, city staff and residents who have made my time here in Penticton so memorable and rewarding,” van Dyk said. “The decision to take another opportunity was a difficult one but I’m leaving knowing that our city team is dedicated to excellence every day and that Penticton is in great hands.”

Kristen Dixon, the city’s current general manager of infrastructure, will act as temporary city manager while the search for a permanent replacement for van Dyk is undertaken.

Wednesday’s announcement marks the third major departure at the city this year, with fire chief Larry Watkinson and RCMP Superintendent Brian Hunter also leaving their respective roles.

