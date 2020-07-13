RCMP arrived at approximately 8:30 to the 2000 block of Carmi Rd. July 10, 2020 in Penticton after a woman was struck by a bullet outside her home. Police are still seeking potential suspects. (Phil McLachlan / Western News)

Penticton woman struck by mystery bullet

Woman suffers no major injuries; RCMP without any leads, investigation continues

A Penticton woman is likely thanking her lucky stars, or at least her lucky backside, after she was struck by a mysterious bullet on July 10, outside her home in the 2000 block of Carmi Rd.

Police are investigating the incident but have no leads at this time.

The woman, a resident of the rural Carmi Rd. property, was walking outside her home when she felt a “sharp, stinging feeling,” on her back, said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

At the same time something hit her back she heard a something hit her back.

The woman’s husband eventually found a 22 calibre bullet on the ground after scouring the area.

Upon arrival at approximately 8:30 p.m., police searched the property and surrounding area but were unable to locate or identify any potential suspects.

The woman walked away with no serious injuries and only “a red mark on her back,” according to police.

RCMP officers are still currently looking for a potential suspect(s) in this ongoing investigation.

Crime

Penticton woman struck by mystery bullet

