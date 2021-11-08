Penticton woman, 38, in custody for ‘several displays of extremely reckless behaviour’: RCMP

Drugs believed to be factor in stolen vehicle mayhem through Penticton

A 38-year-old Penticton woman is in custody facing numerous charges including vehicle theft, dangerous and impaired driving, and resisting arrest in connection to a chaotic situation that spanned from Summerland to Penticton on Saturday morning, Nov. 6.

At 10 a.m., Summerland RCMP received reports of a woman seen stealing a vehicle from a home on Logie Road. When officers arrived they were told the same woman had allegedly broken into a nearby residence.

The suspect was subsequently involved in a collision while driving south on Highway 97 at Sage Mesa. The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries requiring her to be taken to hospital, said police.

Victoria Elise was the victim in that crash. She told the Western News she was driving along Highway 97 towards Penticton when a speeding green SUV hit her vehicle from behind, sending her truck smashing into the cement barrier.

“She tried going between me and the centre median which sent me head-on with the righthand side barrier,” said Elise. “I was in a large SUV which probably saved my life.”

According to RCMP, the suspect failed to stay at the scene of the collision and continued driving into Penticton, where she was involved in another collision.

Witnesses took to Facebook to say she ran red lights, drove people up on curbs and sped through a construction zone.

At 10:30 a.m., the driver crashed the stolen Honda SUV into a rock wall near Main Street and Dawson Avenue. Officers converged into the area and were able to arrest the female driver.

“Officers arrested a 38-year-old Penticton resident after several displays of extremely reckless behaviour,” said Const. James Grandy. “Drugs are believed to have been a contributing factor.”

Carmen Marie Murphy was in Penticton Provincial court on Monday morning to face 10 criminal charges, including two counts of failing to stop, dangerous operation of a vehicle, resisting arrest and theft of a vehicle.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

