Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids on Tuesday, March 16. Vaccines have been going into 240 Penticton arms a day. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids on Tuesday, March 16. Vaccines have been going into 240 Penticton arms a day. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Penticton vaccinating 240 per day

The clinic at the convention centre is open seven days a week for people over 80

Penticton is vaccinating about 240 people per day, with the Trade and Convention Centre open for vaccines seven days a week.

According to Interior Health, Keremeos is doing about 60 doses per day and is open four days per week, Oliver is doing just over 100 doses per day and is also open 4 days per week and Osoyoos is also doing just over 100 doses per day and is open open three days per week.

People over the age 90 were allowed to book appointments by phone last week. Monday (March 15) was the first day the Penticton vaccination clinic opened to the public at the convention centre. Now people 80 years and older can also get their first shot of the vaccine.

The decision on when people 75 and older will be able to book their vaccinations is up to the province. That hasn’t been announced yet.

Those getting their first dose in the Okanagan are getting the Pfizer vaccine.

The province has arranged a rolling schedule by age for people to contact their regional health authority for appointments.

People aged 90 and up were booking appointments starting March 8, with appointments starting March 15. Then 85 and up were able to book as of March 15, with vaccinations starting March 22. People aged 80 and up or their relatives can call starting March 22, with vaccinations starting March 29.

These are the locations where mass vaccine clinics are open in South Okanagan.

READ MORE: Vaccines roll out so far

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NACI says AstraZeneca vaccine now recommended for use on seniors
Next story
Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

Just Posted

Okanagan-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)
Okanagan outreach society still without a home

All Our Family Outreach continues nine-month search for new headquarters

Ryan Smith of Lavington, an eighth-round selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft, is hoping someone will step forward and be tested as a potential kidney donor. (Photo submitted)
Lavington man, former WHL player hopes to score new kidney

Ryan Smith, who played more than 200 games in the WHL, is currently on dialysis awaiting a potential donor

A small grass fire was extinguished by Vernon Fire Rescue Services Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News file)
Wee grass fire snuffed by Vernon crews

Fire reported on Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday morning

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

Video captures argument turned physical between woman and youth

Traditionally held on the May long weekend, the Falkland Stampede hopes to be able to return to the community rodeo grounds on the weekend of Aug. 27-29. (File photo)
Falkland Stampede hopes for August return

The century-old rodeo was cancelled twice in 2020 due to COVID; organizers have secured Aug. 27-29 for the 2021 event

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Summerland community Arts Council is seeking designs for street banners to be displayed around the community this year. The banner program had been held in past years, but did not happen in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)
Designs sought for Summerland street banner project

Five designs will be selected that feature the theme of Diversity and Inclusion

Princeton court is normally held once a month. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
Princeton man pleads guilty to assault involving teenage girl

Charges stem from a 2019 birthday party

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

Most Read