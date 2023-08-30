BC Transit has temporarily cancelled service on Route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna following a rock slide just north of Summerland. (File photo)

BC Transit has temporarily cancelled service on Route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna following a rock slide just north of Summerland. (File photo)

Penticton to Kelowna bus service cancelled

Service cancelled temporarily following rock slide north of Summerland

The bus service connecting Penticton and Kelowna is temporarily cancelled as a result of the rock slide north of Summerland.

The rock slide occurred on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 28 and resulted in all lanes of traffic blocked.

In a statement, BC Transit said the bus route will resume once the provincial Ministry of Transportation has assessed the area and deemed it safe to do so.

BC Transit is looking at an alternative route to begin on Aug. 31.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitCity of West KelownaKelownaOkanaganPentictonSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4 vehicle fender-bender crash at Gordon and Clement in Kelowna
Next story
Northwest Territories extend State of Emergency another 2 weeks

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite this piece of dental equipment to its rightful owner(s). (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP drilling for details to find owner of specialized dental equipment

More than 40 additional fire fighters joined crews at the McDougall Creek wildfire as a precaution Tuesday evening as increased fire activity was occurring due to heavy winds. (BC Wildfire Services)
‘A large amount of wildfire remains’: West Kelowna blaze remains far from over after rainy night

A four vehicle crash happened at Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A four vehicle crash happened at Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A four vehicle crash happened at Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
4 vehicle fender-bender crash at Gordon and Clement in Kelowna

Devastating from a burn home caused by the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kelowna wildfire remains held, evacuation alerts remain in effect