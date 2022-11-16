Penticton teen struck by SUV while walking to school in alleged hit-and-run

The father of the 16-year-old is looking for witnesses after the Monday morning incident

Roy French says his 16-year-old son was hit by a red SUV while crossing Kinney Avenue on Monday, Nov. 14. He says the motorist then drove away after turning right on Skaha Lake Road. (Google Street View)

A Penticton man is asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorist who hit his son and drove away while he was walking to school on Monday morning, Nov. 14.

Roy French says his 16-year-old son was crossing Penticton’s Kinney Avenue at 8:20 a.m. before he was hit by a red sedan.

Police say the pedestrian was walking north on Skaha Lake Road when the car turned right on a red light and stuck him with the left side of his vehicle.

“He definitely knew he hit him as he stopped on impact, looked at my son, then turned right off Kinney onto Skaha Lake Road heading north passed Husky gas station,” the father wrote on Facebook.

French says the RCMP has received video footage from the Husky gas station.

His son, meanwhile, is sore but doing well.

Police describe the motorist as an older male.

“The driver stopped briefly but then continued to drive without checking on the young man’s condition or exchanging information,” RCMP told Black Press.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have dash camera video or witnessed the incident to call the detachment at 250-492-4300.

