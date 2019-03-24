Penticton Search and Rescue on scene at a 2018 rescue at Skaha Bluffs. (File Photo)

Penticton SAR team helicopters injured climber to safety

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

Penticton Search and Rescue got an injured climber to safety with the help of a long-line helicopter on Saturday, March 23.

Two PENSAR members hiked into the Skaha Bluffs to attend to a 30-year-old woman who was suffering from a suspected lower limb fracture. The SAR members assisted the injured climber while awaiting the arrival of the helicopter evacuation.

Shortly after 4 p.m., PENSAR mobilized 12 personnel after being contacted by the Provincial emergency co-ordination centre. A 911 call had come in requesting help for an injured climber in the Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

Read More: Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

Read More: Concerns rise as B.C. search and rescue funding set to expire

Kelvin Hall, SAR duty manager, reported that he dispatched two rescue trucks with ground teams and a three-person helicopter long line evacuation team to the task.

Read More: Kangaroo Creek Farm hops into season

Read More: Okanagan experts share bike security tips

The victim was airlifted out of the bluffs area to an awaiting ambulance and was then to Penticton hospital for further medical care.

The rescue task came only hours after the provincial government’s announcement of continued funding for search and rescue teams in the province.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
American Airlines extends 737 Max-related cancellations

Just Posted

Kangaroo Creek Farm hops into season

Lake Country’s popular tourist site has opened its doors for the season

Rain on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon’s dust warning is ongoing

Four people displaced by Taylor Road fire

The Kelowna Fire Department say no one was injured and the cause of the fire is not suspicious

Kelowna patios ready for spring

Check out some local patios that are coming out with the sun

Kelowna golf course ready and open for spring business

Two Eagles Golf Course opened Saturday, more to come

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Penticton SAR team helicopters injured climber to safety

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

Kootnekoff: R v. Sidhu, was he asleep?

Driver in Humboldt crash wasn’t distracted at time of collision with bus,… Continue reading

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Calgary captain has 3 points as Flames torch Canucks 3-1

Giordano leads way as Alberta side cracks 100-point plateau

Okanagan woman launches sewing studio

“I know there’s a lot of people up and down the valley that would love to sew.”

1,300 cruise ship passengers rescued by helicopter amid storm off Norway’s coast

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to evacuate the cruise ship under extremely difficult circumstances

Most Read