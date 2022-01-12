Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton Rona’s garden centre roof collapses

The weight of the snow caused the roof to cave in

RCMP and Penticton fire department are on scene at the Penticton Rona after the roof of the garden centre caved in Wednesday morning.

Initially Penticton fire was called out around 9:35 a.m. after snow triggered the sprinkler system when the roof collapsed.

Rona pulled out of one their trucks to use the crane boom to clear more of the snow.

Firefighters continue to poke away at the snow from the roof using a long pole. RCMP confirm no injuries and all staff accounted for. The police dog team is still coming just as a precaution, said Penticton RCMP.

Rain and warmer temperatures have caused snow to get a lot heavier.

Rona is currently closed to the public this morning.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. Firefighters use a pole to poke more snow off. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. Firefighters use a pole to poke more snow off. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

READ MORE: No risk of flooding

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Previous story
Man charged in connection to vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened south of Vernon

Just Posted

Pandosy Waterfront Park is one of several projects the City sought input on through 2021 (City of Kelowna)
Kelowna residents help shape the city through virtual voices

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Hamlets in Vernon on Jan. 9, 2022. (Hamlets file photo)
COVID-19 outbreaks reported at two Vernon care homes

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a man has been arrested in connection with drugs found hidden in a vehicle which police seized and searched after a violent hit-and-run in 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Charges laid in Vernon over drugs found in hidden vehicle compartment

Two concept plans have been prepared by City of Vernon staff for a proposed park at the old Kin Race Track site off 43rd Avenue and staff was prepared to discuss the plans at the regular meeting of council Jan. 10. But the matter was deferred two weeks as two councillors were absent. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon council defers discussions on Kin Race Track plans