Authorities in Penticton have issued a warning to the public regarding a new phone scam taking place across the South Okanagan. (File)

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Mounties have issued a warning to the public about a new phone scam making its way across the South Okanagan.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP in Penticton explained that this cellphone ‘port-out’ scam was recently seen by their officers and is becoming an increasingly popular method for scammers to steal from unsuspecting citizens.

“The scam involves a scammer finding one’s name and phone number and then attempting to gather as much information about you,” Const. James Grandy said.

RCMP explained that the scammers then use this information to contact your mobile provider and request your number be ported to a new phone.

READ MORE: RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in Okanagan

Once they have your number ported to a new device, the scammers are able to gain access to internet accounts, which require sending a verification code to your phone. This mobile verification code has become a popular way for businesses to keep accounts secure – also called two-factor verification – and is used by online banking and social media apps.

Authorities gave several tips to protect yourself against this scam.

First of all, ask your phone provider to set up a unique pin to prevent porting without your authorization. Secondly, watch for your cell phone disconnecting from cell service. Third, be wary of texts and emails you receive that request personal information from you.

“If you become a victim of this kind of scam, please report it to your local RCMP Detachment,” Grandy said.

The Western News previously reported in October that a warning was issued to the public of scammers pretending to be the Canada Revenue Agency, with their phone ID’s disguised as West Kelowna RCMP.

@philmclachlan
phil.mclachlan@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland utility rates to increase
Next story
Traffic moving again on William R. Bennett Bridge

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

Lake Country firefighters donate to local charities

The Lake Country Fire Department 2019 Spring Training Organizing Committee donated to local organizations that provide a diverse range of services in the community

Kelowna man who assaulted and threatened two women sentenced

Russell McDermid was sentenced to 22 months in prison followed by three years of probation

Traffic moving again on William R. Bennett Bridge

Traffic was reduced to one lane this morning after a tree fell on Harvey Avenue

Thousands raised by Lake Country Scenic Sip Trail for food bank

In addition to the 3k, the community donated over a thousand pounds of non-perishable foods

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Osoyoos RCMP officer allegedly under investigation for indecent act

The officer is currently suspended with pay

South Okanagan Cycling Without Age chapter tops in North America

The Penticton chapter of Cycling with Age provides more rides than others in North America.

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in Junior B hockey action

Team is now in third place in its division

Summerland utility rates to increase

Water rates to rise by five per cent, sewer by 3.5 per cent and electrical by 4.4 per cent

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Most Read