Penticton RCMP seizes $3,200 in drugs after multi-week investigation

Drug-related charges to a 31-year old man will be passed along to the BC Prosecution Service

Penticton RCMP seized $3,200 in drugs and over 90 baggies of Fentanyl during a search of a Pickering Street residence.

The seizure and the execution of the search warrant of the 600-block residence was announced on Friday morning (March 18).

Police launched the multi-week investigation on March 1 after a 31-year old man suspected of trafficking illicit drugs into Penticton’s downtown core was arrested.

RCMP located over 90 individually packaged baggies of Fentanyl and $1,300 worth of Methamphetamine at the residence, making up a total of $3,200.

“Thanks to the pro-active policing that our office does daily, we can ensure that those involved in the illicit drug trade are held accountable for their actions,” said Cst. Corey Sutherland, Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit.

“It is great to see that these drugs will not cause more harm to our community.”

The 31-year old was released from police custody.

Drug-related charges will be passed along to the BC Prosecution Service shortly, Penticton RCMP added.

