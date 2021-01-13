Penticton RCMP were able to return this stolen card to the Grandmother who was trying to send it to her grandson. (RCMP photo)

Penticton RCMP return grandson’s stolen birthday card

The card was found along with other stolen mail during the arrest of an alleged mail thief Jan. 12

Penticton RCMP were able to return a stolen birthday card from a grandmother to her grandson.

Officers found the birthday card sent by a ‘Gramma Patti’ to her grandson ‘Henry’ during their raid of a residence belonging to an alleged mail thief.

Police arrested a 38-year-old Penticton man Jan. 12 and charged him with possessing stolen property among a slew of other charges. Police said the card was likely stolen while in transit.

After the arrest, police put out the information about Grama Patti’s card to the media.

The grandmother saw the card online after news of the arrest broke and collected it from the Penticton detachment. ‘Henry’ has now received his birthday card from his Grandma.

“We’re happy to say “Gramma Patti’ saw her card and was able to collect it from the detachment and deliver it to her grandson,” said Cst. James Grandy

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP arrest local mail thief


RCMP

