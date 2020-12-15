Penticton RCMP are seeking the identity of the man pictured here in relation to a sexual assault that took place on Dec. 3. (RCMP)

Penticton RCMP look to identify a sexual assault suspect

A woman was grabbed and pulled into some bushes near Granby and Atkinson Dec. 3

The public is being called on by Penticton RCMP to help identify a sexual assault suspect.

The victim was attacked on Dec. 3 at approximately 10:30 p.m. near Granby Ave. and Atkinson Street.

The male blocked her path, grabbed her hand and pulled her into a secluded pedestrian path near Weyburn Street.

At one point, the suspect identified himself by the name “Adam”.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, dark tan, six feet tall, slim muscular build, approximately 20-30 years of age, dark eyes, and short light brown hair with a short pony tail at the centre of his head.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man captured on video surveillance. This person of interest is believed to have been in the area at the time. Police are wanting to speak with him.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect or the incident, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-432-4300, and reference file 2020-20531.

Most Read