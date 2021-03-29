Penticton RCMP look for witnesses to possible daytime shootout

Two vehicle give chase near the Ramada parking lot leading to possible shots fired, said police

Penticton RCMP say two vehicles were seen leaving the Penticton Ramada parking lot at a high rate of speed before one of the vehicles was seen firing at the other. (Google Maps)

Penticton RCMP is looking for more information or witnesses to a possible daytime shootout between two vehicles chasing each other, starting from the Ramada hotel parking lot on Friday, March 26.

Around 1:30 p.m., Penticton police responded to a report of two vehicles leaving the Ramada parking lot at a high rate of speed, in the 1000 block of Eckhardt Avenue West.

Witnesses said they believed the two vehicles may have been chasing one another. At one point a firearm was believed to have been discharged from inside one of the vehicles, said police. Both vehicles were last seen travelling north on Highway 97.

“Our investigation is continuing. Multiple resources were deployed to try and locate the vehicles involved. No victim(s) or suspect(s) were located, or have so far been identified. We’re reaching out to the public for anyone who may have witnessed any part of this,” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Missing teens last seen in Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.