RCMP seek witnesses and a man’s whereabouts before he was found with severe injuries Saturday, Aug. 21. (Western file photo)

RCMP seek witnesses and a man’s whereabouts before he was found with severe injuries Saturday, Aug. 21. (Western file photo)

Penticton RCMP look for witnesses after man found with severe injuries

The man was found near the Okanagan Lake promenade Saturday

Penticton RCMP is releasing little information about a man found with severe injuries near the Lakeside Resort parkade on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP put out a release requesting the public’s assistance for anyone that may have information regarding a man located with severe injuries on Saturday, Aug 21 at approximately 1 p.m., on Lakeshore Drive near the Lakeside hotel parkade.

Police are seeking information to help determine the man’s actions prior to his injuries, said Const. James Grandy.

Police didn’t release any further information about the man’s age, nor if he was a visitor or resident of Penticton.

The area where he was found is very busy with tourists and people walking along Lakeshore Drive.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Woman assaulted while paying for parking

READ MORE: Ogo’s ice cream shop owner beaten and robbed

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Impact of fires on wildlife needs study as blazes get bigger and hotter, says expert
Next story
Abbotsford killer Terry Driver dies while serving life sentence in slaying of teen girl

Just Posted

Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens)
UPDATE: Evacuation ordered for several Westside Road homes after new wildfire ignites

The third annual Rembel Builders Accessible Hunting Trip is looking to bring one individual with a disability along with them in October. (Rempel Builders photo)
Inclusive hunting trip tears down Okanagan disability barriers

View of the White Rock Lake wildfire from the industrial park in Spallumcheen Tuesday, Aug. 24. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)
78 homes confirmed damaged in White Rock Lake wildfire in Central Okanagan region

Former Lake Country deputy chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo is no longer associated with the municipality, the district announced in a one-line news release Friday, July 2. (Black Press file photo)
Retired CAO thanks Lake Country