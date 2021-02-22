Penticton man guilty in 2019 beach attack to be sentenced via video

Thomas Kruger-Allen

When Thomas Kruger-Allen appears for his sentencing hearing Tuesday and Wednesday, he will do so via video from jail and not in person.

Thomas Kruger-Allen is being sentenced for the May 2019 attack that left one of his victims with long-term injuries.

His sentencing hearing will take place Feb. 23 and 24 and will include a pre-sentence report, psychiatric report and victim impact statements.

Kruger-Allen, 23, asked to appear via video instead of in-person because of COVID-19 regulations that require him to quarantine anytime he leaves the jail and returns.

The Penticton Supreme Court judge granted Kruger-Allen the request.

“It’s unusual to not appear in person, but I will allow this,” said the judge on Monday.

It was in June 2020, when Kruger-Allen pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of Brad Eliason for the May 3, 2019 attack. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting two other people that night.

Last year, Eliason’s wife told the Western News that her husband had stepped in to stop an altercation at a bonfire on the beach. That’s when Eliason was struck by one punch by Kruger-Allen. As a result, Eliason fell and struck his head on the concrete.

Eliason, 29, was put into an induced coma for several days and a portion of his skull needed to be removed due to brain swelling.

Kruger-Allen was out on bail for the beach attack when new unrelated charges were laid against him in October 2019.

For the October 2019 incident, Kruger-Allen is accused of breaking into a Penticton residence and assaulting two people.

He has been in custody ever since.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

