Penticton man arrested, charged for local drug trafficking operation

41-year-old Ryan Chaffey of Penticton was arrested at a suite on the 1000 block of Westminster Ave.

A man has been arrested in Penticton in relation to a local drug trafficking operation.

After weeks of investigation Penticton’s Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted a search warrent on a suite in the 1000 block of Westminster Ave.

The accused, 41-year-old Ryan Chaffey of Penticton, arrived back at the location when officers were conducting their search and was subsequently arrested for drug trafficking and multiple probation order breaches.

Evidence was found by officers pointing to drug trafficking being carried out from inside the residence, incuding cutting agents, scales and empty baggies.

“Our SEU officers are working tirelessly to investigate and support charges against those in our community responsible for trafficking dangerous illegal drugs,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

“All our officers will continue to perform drug enforcement in the South Okanagan, as this is certainly a contributing factor to crime, and theft of property.”

Chaffey was held in custody for court on Feb. 26, in which charges were approved for trafficking in a controlled substance. Chaffey was subsequently released from custody.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drug bust

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill
Next story
Surrey will replace its RCMP force with municipal police, province confirms

Just Posted

Lake Country resident looks back at 50 year career with BC Tree Fruits

Elaine Roseen’s starting wage with the company in 1969 was $1.50

Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

The open-mic event will take place Mar. 10. at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna

CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

The festival features local craft beer and bites

UBCO cappella group Beats set to perform in Lake Country

Group will be performing at Creekside Theatre on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

West Kelowna council passes resolution to opt-out of spec tax

The resolution is part of continued efforts to have the city removed from the spec tax

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Your morning start for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Galloway: Be kind

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Surrey will replace its RCMP force with municipal police, province confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

Local Lizzie: Be yourself, be confident

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

“Who” dunnit? Penticton RCMP seek midnight masked bandit

If you recognize this culprit and give a hoot, call Penticton RCMP

Penticton man arrested, charged for local drug trafficking operation

41-year-old Ryan Chaffey of Penticton was arrested at a suite on the 1000 block of Westminster Ave.

Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

RCMP are investigating a reported incidence of vandalism after an alleged racially-motivated attack

Penticton bylaw officers tear down homeless man’s camp

Bylaw had “serious” safety and fire concerns about the dwelling in the Skaha Lake parking lot.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Patient was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Most Read