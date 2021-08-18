Penticton man accused of immigration fraud to be sentenced in November

Surinder ‘Paul’ Singla will return to Penticton court in November to be sentenced for his part in an immigration fraud case that stretches all the way to the Lower Mainland.

Singla is the latest to plead guilty to the 10 charges against him. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3.

In Oliver, Randhir Toor of Toor Vineyards is expected to enter a guilty plea to the 29 charges he is facing, according to court documents. He will be back in court Nov. 4.

In addition to charges of providing counsel for misrepresentation, he is facing multiple firearms-related charges as well.

In 2018, the Singla Brothers Holdings office, also Singla’s home, was raided by members of the Canadian Border Service agency.

Singla and Toor were charged in 2020 as part of a criminal investigation into a large immigration fraud network.

Toor is facing 18 counts of providing or attempting to provide counsel to misrepresent, 10 counts of owning a firearm without a license or registration and one count of owning an unauthorized non-firearm, is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, with an intention of pleading guilty according to court documents.

His company, Toor Vineyards, is also charged with seven counts of providing or attempting to provide counsel to misrepresent.

Singla is facing 10 charges for counselling or attempting to counsel misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The charges against Singla and Toor were part of an investigation that led to further charges being laid against other individuals in the Lower Mainland.

