Penticton city staff says it’s set aside funds over the years in preparation of the federal government’s decision. (Western News file photo)

Penticton city staff says it’s set aside funds over the years in preparation of the federal government’s decision. (Western News file photo)

Penticton left to pay $1.75 million in RCMP wage increases

Federal government won’t pick up the tab on a 1.75% yearly pay increase it agreed to

B.C. municipalities are on the hook for millions in RCMP pay increases but officials in Penticton say they’re not worried about covering its share of the freight.

The federal government won’t pick up the tab on a 1.75 per cent yearly pay increase it agreed to with RCMP members during collective bargaining negotiations in August 2021.

Penticton’s bill for the increased salaries will be about $1.75 million to cover the retroactive yearly raises.

“The city has been putting aside funds for that retroactive pay for many years and are in a position to pay the balance when it comes due,” said Angela Campbell, Penticton’s director of finance and administration.

The deal signed by the RCMP’s 20,000 members came into effect on April 1, 2022, and includes a 1.75 per cent pay raise each year, dating back to 2017. It expires after 2023.

According to the RCMP’s official pay grid, a constable in 2023 could now earn a salary of up to $108,000.

A sergeant’s salary is pushing the $130,000 mark, thanks to the 1.75 per cent pay increase.

Those numbers are up from yearly paydays of $86,000 and $102,000 in 2016, respectively, for the same positions.

The RCMP does not list updated salaries for superintendents.

The Union of BC Municipalities recently requested the federal government to cover all retroactive costs associated with the agreement.

“Reasons for this request include but are not limited to the federal government’s failure to consider local government ability to pay; and the lack of adequate communication and consultation with local governments throughout this process,” the union writes.

The group adds on its website that cost impacts to each municipality are based on detachment size and rank structures.

READ ALSO: B.C. communities warned of upcoming RCMP unionization costs

A 9.5 per cent tax hike for this year was officially adopted by Penticton council on Monday, April 3, with the addition of two new RCMP officers included in the financial policy.

READ ALSO: Penticton council narrowly approves 9.5% tax increase

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Canadafederal governmentNewsPentictonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Seeing it bleed across the border’: B.C. MLA looks to protect drag performers from violence
Next story
Human rights complaint involving Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s may proceed to hearing

Just Posted

Kelowna’s fire wildfire of the year took place near Verde Vista Road in Black Mountain early Thursday morning and was quickly put out by the Kelowna Fire Department. (Shannon Campbell/Facebook)
Kelowna Fire Department tackles wildfire in Black Mountain

The Rotary Park marsh beaver is being cared for by the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society after being captured on April 5. (Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society/Eva Hartmann)
Downtown Kelowna resident beaver treated for tail infection, given snacks after procedure

Gabriel Davidson (pictured), was last seen leaving his home in Lake Country at midnight on April 4, 2023. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
UPDATE: Missing Lake Country man found by off-duty officer

The project was inspired by kiɁlawnaɁ, the syilx Okanagan word for grizzly bear. (Photo/Facebook)
Name change for Westbank First Nation construction division

Pop-up banner image