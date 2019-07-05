Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

The city of Penticton issued 63 building permits, worth close to $5 million, in June.
The permits included 10 commercial permits, two duplexes, two multi-family permits and 18 residential single family dwellings.
The dollar value for these permits was $$4,896,184.
So far this year, Penticton has issued 382 permits, with a total value of $111,368,965.
The permits issued this year include a total of 421 residential units created.
By comparison, from January to June, 2018, Penticton issued 550 building permits with a value of $89,117,226.
The permits issued in the first half of 2018 included 353 new residential units created.
