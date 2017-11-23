The Penticton Indian Band elected five new members to band council this week: (L-R) Joan Phillip, Fred Kruger, Ernest Jack, Kyle Alec and Inez Pierre. (Photo courtesy Tracey Kim Bonneau)

Penticton Indian Band selects five new councillors

PIB aiming for internal reconciliation after by-election

A handful of Penticton Indian Band members protested outside the band’s community hall as others went inside to vote Wednesday. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News)

The Penticton Indian Band has completed their by-election, electing five members to fill the seats on council left vacant by resignations earlier this year.

In a Nov. 22 poll, PIB band members selected Kyle Alec (91 votes), Ernest Jack (132 votes), Fredrick “Fred” Kruger (162 votes), Joan Phillip (140 votes), Inez Pierre (145 votes).

In total, there were 197 ballots cast with five spoiled ballots.

This election came after five council members — Jonathan Kruger, Tim Lezard, Naomi Gabriel, Denise Lecoy and Joseph Pierre — resigned. The band has been divided, with one group abstaining and protesting the vote.

Related: Two types of civic engagement in PIB

The new council members will meet with Chief Chad Eneas and the existing council members on Dec. 5 to express their collective vision and scheduling for upcoming community engagement for reconciliation within the PIB.

Eneas, who was elected as chief last fall defeating Jonathon Kruger, has worked to reassure band members.

Related: Chief responds to council resignations

“We are so proud of all our community members and their passion for being involved,” said Eneas. “We welcome the newly elected council and look forward to their fresh perspectives as they each contribute their own personal and professional experience for the whole of the community.”

Related: Video: Penticton Indian Band Chief runs on community platform

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Snow warning for the Coquihalla
Next story
Winning Lotto 6/49 purchased in Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon one of Canada’s most dangerous places

Penticton, Kamloops, Kelowna, Lake Country and Salmon Arm also make Maclean’s list

Uber official says public needs to push for ridesharing in B.C.

Mike van Hemmen tells Kelowna Chamber of commerce ridesharing would be ‘win-win-win’

Cram the Cruiser back in Lake Country

The annual fundraiser will be held Dec. 2 at the Save On

Sagmoen’s court case adjourned again

Curtis Sagmoen will appear back in court on Dec. 14

Cougar spotted near Okanagan elementary school

Cougar sighting near Peter Greer Elementary in Lake Country

Okanagan ski hills open for the season

Both Big White and Silverstar Resort open for the 2017-18 season Thursday

Four years for discharging shotgun in home, school break-in

Yvon Martel also threatened his wife and broke into an elementary school

Traci Genereaux: Gone, but not forgotten

COLUMN: Family, friends want justice for Vernon teen

Up close and personal roots performance on Vernon stage

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents William Prince Nov. 29-30

B.C. co-ops relieved with Ottawa’s housing strategy

Federal government to have a new co-operative housing funding model in place by 2020

B.C. NDP referendum plan sparks legislature battle

David Eby says public will decide on proportional referendum

Hammy has been freed of his threads, a purple antler remains

The iconic Prince Rupert buck with a piece of hammock attached to his antlers was caught by COs

Inmate suing Okanagan Correctional over alleged assault

Inmate claims an officer grabbed him by the throat and threw him onto the bed

Indigenous hockey legend skates through Oliver

Multiple record-holder Reggie Leach attended an event honouring old Indigenous hockey players

Most Read