Chrystina Barnard, owner of Lucky’s Pet Supply, has made it her mission to visit as many patios in Penticton as a way to promote restaurants. Here she is enjoying an eggs benny with her best fur friend at Loki’s Garage in Penticton. (Facebook)

Penticton foodie commits to 19-day patio crawl to promote local restaurants

The small business owner wanted to help out eateries hurt by the new restrictions

Chrystina Barnard loves the Penticton food scene. She also happens to be the small business owner of Lucky’s Pet Supply on Main Street.

When she heard her fellow small business owners in the restaurant industry were having their indoor dining restricted, she made it her mission to visit as many patios in Penticton as possible to promote restaurants.

Barnard created her own ‘19 day patio crawl,’ all at Penticton’s restaurants and cafes, sharing pictures of the food she eats, the drinks and offering some pretty delicious reviews too to encourage others to try too.

She then posts to Penticton Facebook groups, sometimes asking the public what patio she should hit up next.

“I’m a huge foodie, so I’m well prepared for this challenge! I started on this patio journey because our local restaurants need some extra help right now, and the locals of Penticton have been wonderful at supporting myself and my business, so now I get to give back,” said Barnard.

Barnard has challenged herself to 19 patios and take out, celebrating local food for the 19 days the provincial health authority put indoor dining on pause. So far, Barnard has hit up more than 10 restaurants and cafes, eating, drinking and enjoying the patios of Penticton.

Barnard said it’s important to visit some of the restaurants and cafes that don’t get as much attention in Penticton.

“My goal is to help promote some restaurants that may have slid to the backs of people’s minds. I know we all get into our routines and kind of forget what else is out there,” she said. “My husband Robin is also a small business owner (Robins Plumbing and Drains) and he finally has a few days off, so we’re going to try and hit a few different places together.”

Here’s a few of her delicious reviews that will motivate your tastebuds to get out and do your own patio crawl.

“Day 3: If I had to choose 1 beverage to be intravenously hooked up to for the rest of my life, it would be Blenz Coffee Penticton mocha. It tastes like a liquid Purdy’s hedgehogs,” said Barnard.

For dinner on Day 3 of the patio crawl, she went to Taquila Vallarta on Main where it always feels like a Mexican fiesta. She said the service was fantastic, the portions amazing and food authentic.

“Patio Crawl Day 5: Loki’s Garage has the BEST eggs benny I have ever had in my life, and I will totally accept a polygraph to confirm that statement. (My go-to is the portobello mushroom with fresh tomato added),” she wrote.

Dogs are welcome on the patio (as long as they are well behaved).

Day 1 was fireside at the Kettle Valley Station House patio with a Slackwater beer.

Patio Crawl Day 9: It’s very important to know that The Nest offers delivery, including delivery of their delicious chicken and waffles, she said.

Visit Penticton has come up with a full patio and take-out guide just for Penticton, including links to the menu, pictures of the patio and hours of operation. Check it out here.

READ ALSO: Local hides restaurant gift cards around Penticton

