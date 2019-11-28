SOFTWARE PROJECT Keith MacIntyre of Big Bear Software in Penticton is working to create a new web interface for GoByBike BC. (Black Press file photo)

Penticton firm to design web interface for GoByBike BC

Software will integrate with fitness trackers such as Strava and MapMyRun

A Penticton software company has been awarded a province-wide contact to build a new platform for the GoByBike BC Society.

In November, Big Bear Software was awarded the contract to build the new platform. Last year, more than 55,000 cyclists across the province participated in GoByBike BC events.

“We were searching for a creative, innovative and passionate company to help us develop a new website and provide online event registration and data collection, said Terri-Lynn Gifford, provincial program manager with the GoByBike BC Society. “I am so impressed at how quickly Big Bear Software understood our vision for our website and GoByBike app, and just how critical the usability is to the overall success of our campaign. The app enables participants to register and report their results; it captures important data required by funders; and is used to engage participants, team leaders, coordinators, contracted staff, board members and sponsors.”

Keith MacIntyre, CEO of Big Bear Software, said the project will create a new web interface for GoByBike BC, making it easier for participants to track their cycling routes and distances. The software will integrate with fitness trackers such as Strava and MapMyRun.

“Big Bear Software is proud to be a provincial sponsor of the 2020 GoByBike BC event series,” MacIntyre said. “It’s exactly the type of project we like to attract, to have an opportunity to build software solutions for organizations that benefit many and serve a common purpose, in this case getting our communities thinking about transit by bike, and being more active throughout the year.”

While the project is referred to as an app, MacIntyre explained it will be an improved web interface, not an app for mobile devices.

He expects to have the project completed by April, in time for the spring Bike to Work and Bike to School events coordinated by GoByBike BC.

