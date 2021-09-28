Bear spray. (Contributed)

Penticton couple assaulted with bear spray while sitting in a car

Police are now looking to identify the suspect in the Sept. 10 incident

More than two weeks after a couple were deliberately bear sprayed, Penticton RCMP are now reaching out to the public to help identify the suspect.

On Sept. 10th at 7:24 p.m., police responded to a report of several people deliberately assaulted with bear spray while they sat in their vehicle.

The incident occurred in front of 944 Lakeshore Drive West. An unknown man exited out of a black four-door sedan and approached the couple sitting inside their vehicle. The suspect sprayed bear spray through the couple’s open passenger window. The man then immediately returned to his own vehicle and fled, said police.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, heavy build, beard, balding, wearing an orange/reddish coloured T-shirt with black pants.

In an effort to advance this investigation, officers are reaching out to the public for witnesses.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

