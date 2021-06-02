Penticton city candidate Isaac Gilbert thanks the vandal of his election signs for spreading a message he very much believes in and supports. (Facebook)

Penticton city candidate Isaac Gilbert thanks the vandal of his election signs for spreading a message he very much believes in and supports. (Facebook)

Penticton city by-election candidate thanks person who vandalized election sign

Isaac Gilbert said the vandalism of ‘I love gay rights’ aligns with his values and support of LGBTQ2S+

Penticton city candidate Isaac Gilbert turned his vandalized election signs into a positive by thanking the tagger for spreading a message that he believes in and supports.

Gilbert took to Facebook Tuesday night about the incident.

“As we begin Pride Month, I want to thank the artist who added to my sign to help spread my values that ‘I love gay rights.’ It is such a true statement. I am proud to live in a country protecting the rights for people to love and marry people regardless of your sexual orientation,” he said on his Facebook page.

“Protecting people who are lesbians, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, two-spirited, asexual, and ally. Love yourself and be loved. You deserve love because regardless of your sexual orientation you are a part of my community and I am grateful you are a part of it.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, city council voted unanimously that June is Pride month.

Gilbert said this isn’t the first time his signs have been vandalized but suspects others candidates have been subject to vandalism as well. Other election signs have been marked up and knocked down either by people or by the various wind storms we’ve had in recent weeks.

Ten candidates are vying for the one seat to be filled at the council table.

The city by-election general voting day takes place Saturday, June 19 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and Seniors Drop-In Centre on South Main. Early voting takes place June 9, 12 and 16.

Along with voting to fill the council seat vacated by Jake Kimberley, voters will also be asked a question about Skaha Marina.

The question will be: “Do you support the city selecting a private operator and entering into a long-term agreement of up to 25 years in order to fund the marina improvements and provide marina services at Skaha Lake Park?”

