Penticton Concordia Lutheran Church is hosting a vigil and prayers on April 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. to honour the victims of the April 15 shootings. A staff member with the church said the church has a “personal connection to the shootings” and that while the evening is mainly for the congregation, members of the public are welcome to attend. (Image from Google Maps Street View)

Penticton church vigil offers support and prayers for shooting victims

Staff member said the church has a “personal connection to the shootings”

A day after Penticton was rocked by a violent tragedy, the Concordia Lutheran Church is opening it’s doors to the community to remember the four people who were gunned down in broad daylight.

Monday morning, two men and two women, were fatally shot in Penticton. The alleged shooter is in police custody and charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

John Brittain, 68, will appear in court next on May 8.

The Penticton Western News has learned that one or more of the victims may have allegedly been connected to the Penticton Concordia Lutheran Church and its congregation.

According to a member with the church, the vigil will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 16 at the church, located at 2800 South Main Street.

While the intent of the evening is to offer support and prayers to the congregation, those interested in attending to show support and receive prayers are welcome to join.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Penticton man charged with murder following shooting spree

“We are opening our doors tonight, we have a personal connection to this shooting and we are opening our doors for the congregation, but certainly any member of the community that would want to come would be welcome to,” said the church staff, who did not wish to be identified.

The staff member said “the church isn’t quite sure what to expect tonight” but will have additional pastors and support staff on hand throughout the evening.

READ MORE: Man fatally shot in Penticton shooting remembered as a 'nice guy'

“It’s just going to be a place for people who want to gather. This is happening during Holy Week, which is a really big deal for us and the fact that we have this promise in Jesus that there’ll be a day coming that nothing like this is going to happen again,” said the staff member. “We’re just looking forward to that, so we want to gather to support our members.”

Media are being asked to not attend the event in order to respect the privacy of those grieving.

