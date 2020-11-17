Penticton cab company responds to sexual assault allegations

Two Courtesy Cabs employees were arrested in relation to a sexual assault, both have since been fired

Penticton cab company Courtesy Taxi took to social media Monday (Nov. 16) to address sexual assault allegations against two of its drivers, who are no longer with the company.

Two men were recently arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Penticton that occurred Oct. 17. The men were both Courtesy Taxi employees at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred when a woman got into a taxi with a male driver and was taken to a home where there was another man, according to RCMP.

A 36-year-old man from Osoyoos and a 28-year-old man from Penticton have since been arrested and released on conditions to have no contact with the victim.

The matter remains under police investigation and no charges have yet been laid. The investigation will be forwarded to Crown for assessment on whether charges are warranted.

RCMP did not identify the company that employed the two men.

Courtesy Taxi, which also owns and operates Klassic Kabs, addressed the situation in a post on Facebook group, stating two drivers have since been terminated.

The taxi company stated it will be adding new resources for passenger safety, including installing cameras in all of its vehicles.

Direct contact information and cab numbers will also be visible on the dash of each cab if a customer feels the need to report anything.

“We want our community to feel safe using our cabs…” Courtesy Cabs stated.

