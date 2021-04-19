Penticton breezeway closed while city installs expensive ‘decorative’ gates

The gates, estimated to cost $20k, are being installed to prevent ‘unwanted activity’

The City of Penticton is beginning work to install gates at the 200 Block breezeway on Main Street. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)

The breezeway in the 200 Block of Main Street in downtown Penticton will be temporarily closed while the city installs pricey new “decorative” security gates.

Council previously voted to add the gates to the breezeway to prevent the slew of “undesirable behaviour” observed there at night.

The breezeway has been known as a hot spot for activities such as graffiti, litter, loitering, camping, vandalism and other illegal behaviour at night.

The gates will cost an estimated $20,000 to install. The city will also need to pay to open and close the gates daily, with an estimated cost of $9,000 per year, city staff previously explained in a report to council.

Decorative materials will be used on the gate that matches the recent revitalization works to ensure the gates do not “detract from the downtown experience,” read the report.

The gates will be left open during the daytime and closed by city staff at night. The city has not said the exact hours the gates will be closed. Hours will be adjusted for seasonal differences and the gates will generally be open when businesses are open downtown.

Having the gates closed in the evening will require anyone parking on Ellis Street while the gates are closed to have to walk to the end of the block to access Main Street.

Staff also recognizes that adding gates will likely simply move unwanted activity to other locations, they previously said in a report to council.

The announcement did not mention when the installation of the gates is expected to be finished.

