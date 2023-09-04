Penticton Art Gallery curator Paul Crawford shows off Salvador Dali’s The Last Supper, one of the items available at the 2017 art auction. (Western News file photo)

Penticton Art Gallery postpones 46th annual art auction

The public gallery will instead hold more intimate event in November

The Penticton Art Gallery has decided to postpone the 46th annual Auction event to next year.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, the local public gallery said ‘in light of recent events and after careful consideration,’ they postponed the annual live and online auction fundraiser until next year.

“But don’t worry, art enthusiasts. We’re excited to share that on Nov. 26, we’ll be hosting a smaller, more intimate gathering that promises to be a special celebration of art, we are playfully dubbing the “45.5th Annual” Art Auction.

The gallery will be reaching out to ticket holders to discuss whether they want a refund or a credit for the upcoming events.

Donated items to the annual auction will still play a significant role in the upcoming event on Nov. 26, said the Gallery.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during these challenging times. Our commitment to art and our community remains unwavering, and we can’t wait to share more artful moments with you in the near future,” wrote the Gallery on a post.

In 2021, the auction featured a mammoth tusk, astronaut suit and Andy Warhol painting. In 2017, the auction featured a Salvador Dali’s ‘Last Supper.’

The auction is a fundraiser for the Penticton Art Gallery and in past years has raised over $4,000.

