Mike Larsson will be headed to Penticton from Pitt Meadows to take over as the new fire chief. (City of Pitt Meadows)

Penticton announces new fire chief

Mike Larsson will take over the role in September

Penticton’s Fire Department has a new chief.

The city’s firefighters will now be led by Mike Larsson, who comes to the city with 20 years experience at the Pitt Meadows Fire Department, including five years as chief.

“After a thorough review of many outstanding candidates, we’re pleased that Chief Larsson has agreed to lead the Penticton Fire Department into the future,” said City manager Donny van Dyk.

Larsson will be taking over after Penticton’s former fire chief Larry Watkinson left in June to take a position with the Kelowna Fire Department.

READ MORE: Penticton’s fire chief is moving on over to Kelowna

Larsson joined the Pitt Meadows Fire department as a volunteer in 2003, joined full-time in 2010 and became chief in 2018.

As chief, he saw the expansion of the department that allows for 24/7 response coverage and oversaw the development and construction of a new fire hall.

The City praised Larsson’s experience in leading a growing department and developing resources.

“As the community continues to grow, I’m excited to part of a team that will strive for excellence and build upon the foundation that exists,” said Larsson.

Larrson’s will begin work on Sept. 11, 2023.

