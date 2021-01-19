Penticton Airport sees 75 per cent drop in use in 2020

The airport saw under 34,000 total aircraft movements

Penticton Regional Airport (YYF) saw a drastic decrease in flights coming and going in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The airport saw just under 34,000 total flight movements in 2020 — this includes all take-offs and landings of scheduled commercial airlines, medivac aircrafts, fixed wing and helicopter flight training, wildfire aerial response air tankers and helicopters, private charter aircraft and general aviation enthusiasts.

Statistics for individual airlines were not made available.

YYF saw a total drop in use of approximately 75 per cent when compared to 2019.

In comparison, Vancouver International Airport saw 146,809 total aircraft movements in 2020, down from 331,441 in 2019.

