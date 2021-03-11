The bridge will be replaced with a modern four-lane bridge as a part of the ongoing improvements to the Trans-Canada highway from Kamloops to the Alberta border. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Pennecon Heavy Civil Ltd. awarded Hwy 1 bridge contract near Golden

Construction is expected to begin this spring

The contract for construction of a new bridge along Highway 1 at the Quartz Creek crossing just west of Golden has been awarded.

Pennecon Heavy Civil Ltd have been selected to replacing the two-lane bridge with a new four-lane bridge and widen 4.4 km of the two-lane highway to four lanes.

The project is a part of a larger overall initiative to improve safety, reliability and the capacity of Highway 1. The Province has committed $1.044 billion to upgrading the Trans-Canada highway over the next three years between Kamloops and the Alberta border as a part of the 2020 budget.

The contract is worth $61.5 million.

The Kicking Horse Canyon Project is also a part of this initiative.

READ MORE: Additional closures announced to Trans-Canada east of Golden

“Replacing the Quartz Creek Bridge and widening this part of the Trans-Canada Highway will not only improve safety for people travelling from Glacier National Park to Golden, it will also support an important trade corridor, a strong regional economy and good local jobs,” said Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities in a statement on the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s website.

“It’s great to see this important project moving ahead.”

Construction is expected to begin this spring and be completed in late spring 2024.

The project will prioritize hiring local workers, Indigenous people, women, people with disabilities and other under-represented groups.

