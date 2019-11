Southbound traffic leaving West Kelowna has been reduced to just one lane

Emergency crews are responding to an area of Highway 97 near Powers Creek for a pedestrian struck.

Southbound traffic exiting West Kelowna has been reduced to one lane.

There are no reports on the severity of injuries at the scene.

More to come.

