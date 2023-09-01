The West Kelowna RCMP are on scene at Highway 97 and Elk Road where a pedestrian was struck around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 (Black Press file photo)

The West Kelowna RCMP are on scene at Highway 97 and Elk Road where a pedestrian was struck around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 (Black Press file photo)

Pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna, traffic delays expected

The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m.

Traffic is backing up on Highway 97 southbound in West Kelowna as people try to leave for the long weekend.

Around 10:50 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 97 and Elk Road.

The West Kelowna RCMP and emergency services are on scene in what the RCMP are calling a ‘serious collision’.

Travellers are to expect delays in the area for the majority of the day. Traffic is currently backed up southbound almost to Daimler Drive.

More to come.

READ MORE: South end of West Kelowna wildfire most active, structure protection crews in Glenrosa

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of West Kelownahighway chaosOkanaganTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Softwood lumber trade war sees Canada pledge hard push against U.S.
Next story
‘Any parent’s worst nightmare’: A search for answers in B.C. cold case

Just Posted

McDougall Creek rages in West Kelowna on Aug.17. (Contributed)
Residents from 2 Central Okanagan senior care homes return after wildfire

Motorists are reminder to obey school speed zone signs as classes return. (Photo by Don Bodger) Kelowna RCMP Constable Mike Della-Paolera engages with some kids ahead of the first day of school at Springvalley Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Back to school: Kelowna RCMP warns drivers to slow down

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP handout)
Dangerous offender arrested once again in Kelowna

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to blaze on into the Labour Day long weekend with fire activity most active at the south end of the blaze. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: South end of West Kelowna wildfire most active