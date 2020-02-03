Pedestrian struck on Highway 33 in Kelowna

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning

An elderly lady has been taken to the hosital after she was struck by a vehicle on Dougall Road North and Highway 33 in Kelowna. (Photo - Twila Amato)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the Petro Canada along Dougall Road North and Highway 33 in Kelowna, Monday morning.

Pedestrian struck at Dougall Rd N/Hey 33. Fire and ambulance now on scene. No other injuries. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/BTu7a5w9Oe — twila m amato (@twilamam) February 3, 2020

According to those on scene a senior woman was struck by a vehicle just before 10 a.m.

Kelowna Fire Department and paramedics were on the scene.

Witnesses say there was blood visible on the road and that the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital.

The right lane on Highway 33 and Dougall Road N is currently closed off.

RCMP did not immediately comment.

More to come.