Pedestrian struck on Harvey in Kelowna

The man was taken to hospital

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just before 3 p.m. at Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive, Monday.

The man, estimated to be 55 years old, was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

One of the southbound lanes of Harvey was impacted as emergency crews were on scene.

It’s unclear what injuries the man sustained in the incident, although it appeared he hit the window of the vehicle causing it to break.

The driver of a blue car involved in the crash remained on scene and spoke with RCMP.

