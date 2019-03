Traffic is backed up on Highway 97 as well as Dillworth Drive

A pedestrian has been hit on Highway 97 and Dillworth Drive.

A woman has been hit while crossing the street on Dillworth Drive by Highway 97 when she was struck by a vehicle.

Traffic is backed up on Dillworth Drive to Benvoulin Road and traffic is slowly moving north bound on Highway 97.

Plan an alternate route if possible.

