Senior rushed to hospital after mobility scooter collides with vehicle

A Kelowna RCMP officer inspects an electric wheelchair after its rider collided with a vehicle along Benvoulin Road on May 13. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) The vehicle’s front wheels both came off and one was spotted across the road. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

An individual riding a motorized scooter was rushed to hospital after colliding with a vehicle on Benvoulin Road near K.L.O. Road about 1 p.m., Wednesday.

The individual was struck while heading north on Benvoulin. Both front wheels of the scooter was knocked off in the incident.

The elderly pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 70’s, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to local hospital for emergency medical care.

This investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and RCMP are still on scene.

Traffic is down to one lane each way on Benvoulin, backed up significantly, but moving.

Crews responding to Benvoulin near KLO for a pedestrian struck. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/y8NH5mDIU7 — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) May 13, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

