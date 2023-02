Southbound of Gordon Dr. is closed and the injured person has been taken to hospital

Southbound lanes of Gordon Drive near the Capri Centre are closed in downtown Kelowna after a crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday.

As of 2:25 p.m. emergency crews are on scene and police are taking pictures of the crash area. The injured person had already been taken to hospital by the time the Capital News arrived.

According to witnesses at the scene, an alleged jaywalker was struck and injured.

It’s not known at this time when southbound lanes will be re-opened.

auto accidentKelowna