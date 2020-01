Paramedics and emergency crews responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. Friday

A male pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in West Kelowna on Friday.

At around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the call at the Walmart parking lot on Louie Drive.

It’s unclear the extent of the man’s injuries.

More info to come.

