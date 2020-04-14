(Black Press Media file)

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Glenmore Road in Kelowna

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on April 13

A pedestrian was struck along a crosswalk in Kelowna on Monday night.

Kelowna RCMP were called to assist Emergency Health Services after a pedestrian had been hit at the intersection of Glenmore and Yates Road, about 8:30 p.m., April 13.

According to the RCMP, a black full-size pickup truck was turning left from Yates Road onto Glenmore Road on a green light when it collided with a woman who was walking westbound along Glenmore Road at the marked pedestrian crossing.

The pedestrian, a 39-year old woman, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police.

The driver was issued a violation ticket. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP remind public that tinted vehicle windows are illegal

READ MORE: Sanitizer giveaway at Kelowna distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend
Next story
Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Glenmore Road in Kelowna

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on April 13

Kelowna RCMP remind public that tinted vehicle windows are illegal

Failure to comply with this law can result in a fine and or an inspection

Kelowna hospital patient claims he was discharged too early due to COVID-19

Interior Health stated it follows a clinical process to review patients who are medically ready for discharge

OPINION: Local journalism matters

Support local journalism during COVID-19

Sanitizer giveaway at Kelowna distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

COVID-19: Renowned virus specialist raised in Salmon Arm provides hopeful news, warning

Widespread testing, social distancing key to managing virus while antibodies and vaccine prepared

Get Outdoors! Who’s who in the Okanagan Owl world

An in-depth look into owl species spotted in Vernon, Silver Star and beyond

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

COVID-19: Internationally renowned virus specialist raised in Shuswap provides hopeful news

Widespread testing, social distancing key to managing virus while antibodies and vaccine prepared

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

World COVID-19 update: Economy may surge 5.8% next year; Drug companies join forces

Comprehensive digest of world pandemic news

UPDATE: Okanagan woman’s car catches fire near Merritt, after being borrowed

Blaze claims child’s belongings, friends pitch in to support

Most Read