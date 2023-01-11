Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

The pedestrian escaped the incident with minor injuries

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Vernon’s Pottery Road Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. (File photo)

A pedestrian escaped with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Vernon’s Pottery Road Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m. Jan. 11, a pedestrian was walking westbound on the road when they were hit by a vehicle travelling in the same direction, says Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

“BC Ambulance Service attended and the pedestrian was transported to hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries,” Finn said.

Finn added the driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield to a pedestrian and failing to keep right.

Brendan Shykora

DrivingEmergency callsVernon