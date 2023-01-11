A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Vernon’s Pottery Road Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. (File photo)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Vernon’s Pottery Road Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. (File photo)

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

The pedestrian escaped the incident with minor injuries

A pedestrian escaped with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Vernon’s Pottery Road Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m. Jan. 11, a pedestrian was walking westbound on the road when they were hit by a vehicle travelling in the same direction, says Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

“BC Ambulance Service attended and the pedestrian was transported to hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries,” Finn said.

Finn added the driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield to a pedestrian and failing to keep right.

READ MORE: ‘I thought, I’m dead’: Man struck by bus in downtown Vernon

READ MORE: Sex offender sentenced to 2.5 years for luring a child and sexual interference in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DrivingEmergency callsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Not so smart: Kelowna RCMP seeing false 911 calls from watches
Next story
Car crashes into light standard on Cooper in Kelowna

Just Posted

Crash at Harvey. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Car crashes into light standard on Cooper in Kelowna

RCMP
Not so smart: Kelowna RCMP seeing false 911 calls from watches

Okanagan College is trying to determine whether any personal information has been compromised. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College caught in cyberattack

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)
Trial underway for former Interior Health top doc charged with sex crimes against child