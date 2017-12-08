Pedestrian-related collisions more frequent with darker season

Poor light conditions may contribute to more incidents during the fall months

With darker days comes more pedestrian-related collisions.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, of the Kelowna RCMP, there has been an increase in incidents in the past few weeks in Kelowna, “which range from minor to moderate and even serious in nature.”

“These types of incidents tend to occur during the early morning commute and early evening commute hours, when lighting conditions are often poor, drivers may be affected by the rising or setting sun and both roadway users are more likely to be fatigued.

“More often than not the incident occurs when the operator of the motor vehicle is executing a left-hand turn from one roadway onto another.”

It is not uncommon for the RCMP to see a spike in the fall months, he said.

RCMP Tips for pedestrians:

Walk on the inside edge of the sidewalk so you are further away from traffic

Cross only at intersections or marked crosswalks, never jaywalk

Dress to be seen especially at night and on dark/overcast days

Make sure you can hear and see oncoming cars. Remove your headphones and your hood when crossing the street

Make eye contact with drivers. Keep your head up & look where you’re walking. Never assume that drivers see you

Always look for signs that a vehicle is about to move (rear lights, exhaust smoke, sound of motor, wheels turning)

RCMP Tips for drivers:

Vehicles should have their lights on to increase visibility, regardless of the time of day

When approaching an intersection always scan right and left for pedestrians before proceeding through

When operating a vehicle, be cautious of pedestrians who may be distracted or unaware of their surroundings (for example: texting while walking, talking on the phone, using headphones, umbrella or wearing a hood which blocks their vision)

Obey the speed limit – not to avoid tickets but to avoid tragedy

