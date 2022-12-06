Pedestrian killed on Highway 97 outside Oliver

The fatal crash closed the highway until Tuesday morning

(File photo)

(File photo)

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 between Oliver and Okanagan Falls Monday night.

The fatal crash closed Highway 97 near Gallagher Lake for about six hours last night. The incident took place around 10 p.m.

It is not currently known the circumstances around the Dec. 5 crash, and RCMP are not currently releasing further details.

In a response to questions, Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy confirmed that the crash was fatal, and that the individual involved had not yet been identified.

The Oliver Fire Department also responded and were on scene at about 10 p.m. DriveBC announced the road was reopened at 4:20 a.m.

READ ALSO: Another crash at dangerous Penticton intersection exactly 1 week after fatal

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsfatal collision

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pierre Poilievre pumps natural gas during northwest B.C. tour
Next story
Habs’ Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, honours 1989 massacre victims

Just Posted

Kamloops mayor recuses himself from entire council meeting citing conflict of interest

Rotary Club of Okanagan-Mission gave Kelowna Stands with Ukraine a cheque for $6,800 to buy generators for Ukraine. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Okanagan-Mission Rotary donation to buy 12 generators for Ukrainians without power

The West Kelowna Warriors pose for a photo after beating the Vernon Vipers on Teddy Bear Toss night at Royal LePage Place. (West Kelowna Warriors/Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors donating bears to seniors, kids

For the 21st year in a row, the city has received recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association. (Black Press file photo)
City of Kelowna staff awarded for being best at budgeting