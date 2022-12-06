Pedestrian killed on Highway 97 outside Oliver

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 between Oliver and Okanagan Falls Monday night.
The fatal crash closed Highway 97 near Gallagher Lake for about six hours last night. The incident took place around 10 p.m.
It is not currently known the circumstances around the Dec. 5 crash, and RCMP are not currently releasing further details.
In a response to questions, Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy confirmed that the crash was fatal, and that the individual involved had not yet been identified.
The Oliver Fire Department also responded and were on scene at about 10 p.m. DriveBC announced the road was reopened at 4:20 a.m.
