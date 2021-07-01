The opening of Vernon's popular Peanut Pool at Lakeview Park has been delayed due to vandalism. (City of Vernon - photo)

Peanut, Lavington pools open to cool off Vernon residents

Amid an unprecedented heat wave, pools open just in time

Just in time for the tail end of an unprecedented heat wave, residents in the Greater Vernon area can cool off at two outdoor pools.

The Lakeview Peanut Pool and Lavington Wading Pool are now open for the season.

“It was exciting to see families back in the water, enjoying their time at the Lavington Wading Pool today,” aquatics manager Gary Lefebvre said.

“We’re looking forward to a great summer ahead.”

Admission is free but space is limited to prevent overcrowding.

Residents are encouraged to visit gvrec.ca for operating hours.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Enderby caravan heads to Kamloops in honour of 215 Indigenous children

READ MORE: Canada Day comes amid reckoning over the country’s treatment of Indigenous Peoples


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two neighbourhoods evacuated as human-caused Castlegar wildfire continues to burn

Just Posted

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre has opened at the Salvation Army Kelowna Community Church, located at 1480 Sutherland Avenue, to help accommodate wildfire evacuees from across the province. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Emergency support services centre opens in Kelowna for wildfire evacuees

The opening of Vernon's popular Peanut Pool at Lakeview Park has been delayed due to vandalism. (City of Vernon - photo)
Peanut, Lavington pools open to cool off Vernon residents

Smoky air blankets Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on July 1, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Smoky skies lead to air quality warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

A child waves at cars by one of the banners that were dropped by members of the Westbank First Nation Youth Council (WFNYC) at the Westside Road interchange above Highway 97 in West Kelowna on July 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Westbank First Nation drops banners to honour residential school victims on Canada Day