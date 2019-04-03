Photo: Facebook

Peak Pride paints rainbow on Big White Ski Resort

Peak Pride returns to the mountain April 5 to 7

Peak Pride is making a triumphant return to Big White Ski Resort for the third year.

The mountain will be filled with food, drink colour and drag queens to celebrate the third annual event from April 5 to 7.

“Peak Pride is an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate pride and make lasting memories against the backdrop of beautiful, snow-covered mountains,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns.

“With some truly wonderful entertainment and and an array of inclusive spaces and great venues at Big White, this is a weekend you don’t want to miss.”

This year’s events include a welcome reception on Friday night with admission donations supporting Etcetera Youth Kelowna.

READ MORE: Kelowna Drag King rocks out into the spotlight

READ MORE: Breathing in with Ginger Snapp

Saturday’s festivities will kick off with the Mountain Pride Parade with reams of colourful costumes and flags making their way down the mountain slopes and through the village. Skiers and snowboarders will meet at the bottom of the Bullet Lift at 2 p.m and head down Sun Run at 2:30 p.m. The Mountain Pride Parade will stop by the Firehall where they will be joined by folks on foot as everyone continues into the village.

Saturday afternoon invites attendees to join the Ales & Apres Mountain Beer Fest and The Peaks Culinary Walk. Snowshoe Sam’s is the place to be after 9 p.m. as wipeOUT gets underway with the help of Kelowna’s own drag stars, Freida Whales, Sparkle, Alexa Nerezza, and Ella Lamoureux. The party’s headliner is DJ DrewG. Hailing from San Diego, DJ DrewG. has produced official remixes for the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé, Blondie, Ed Sheeran, and RuPaul.

The final event of the weekend brings festival goers together for the Fab Farewell Brunch on Sunday at the Blarney Stone Irish Tavern.

READ MORE: Fruitcake hosts RuPaul Drag Race Star, Tatianna

READ MORE:Kelowna drag queen to step onto national stage

“This weekend is going to be a blast for our entire community, including allies. That support really creates an inclusive environment and helps the LGBT2Q+ community feel welcome in a broader sense,” said Baulkham.

“We also have events at all price points, including by donation, so there is an opportunity for people to check out the festivities and celebrate while giving back to Etcetera Youth Kelowna.”

Select tickets for Peak Pride at Big White are available and can be purchased online at peakpride.ca/bigwhite2019

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan astronomer explains how to hear meteors on the radio
Next story
Trudeau acknowledges SNC dispute, but some young would-be MPs turn backs on PM

Just Posted

LIVE: Kelowna mayor delivers annual state of the city address

The Kelowna Chamber is hosting its annual State of the City address from Mayor Colin Basran.

Say so long to Ogopogo: Kelowna water park staple set for destruction

Construction is underway to reopen the park for the upcoming summer

Kelowna biathlete brings home 4 Canadian National medals

OKM’s Kira Friesen impressed at the championships at Whistler last week

Peak Pride paints rainbow on Big White Ski Resort

Peak Pride returns to the mountain April 5 to 7

Lake Country residents voice concerns over Commonage Road traffic

A public hearing for the district’s new OCP happened Tuesday night

Behind the wheel: From stay-at-home-mom to entrepreneur

A three part series on the taxi industry in Kelowna

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

No gas in Cherryville as lone station renovates

Frank’s General store upgrades expected to be completed April 25

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

Hergott: Vehicle-bicycle collision scenarios

Lawyer Paul Hergott looks at varying scenarios involving bicycles and vehicles

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

Most Read