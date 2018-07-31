Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

The iconic Penticton Peach concession was turned on its side and rolled into Okanagan Lake during a riot in 1991. Now the Peach leaseholders are looking for help to identify people in this photo to offer them a milkshake and to take a nicer photo. Photo courtesy of The Peach/Facebook

An iconic B.C. tourist landmark is looking for help identifying the rioters that rolled the Peach concession into Okanagan Lake — not to reprimand but to take a selfie and have some closure.

Situated on Okanagan Lake Beach in Penticton, in 1991 the Peach concession was victim of rioters that swarmed the downtown area of Penticton and were funnelled down to the beach by tear gas and riot police. A crush of tourists filled the city for the provincially-sponsored Music 91 festival, headlined by MC Hammer, at the same time the Penticton Peach Festival was happening.

The concession was pushed onto its side on July 28, 1991 and rolled into Okanagan Lake, it was replaced by a sturdier version that now sits on Okanagan Lake Beach serving their famous crazy shakes and ice cream.

Now The Peach lease-holders are asking for help to identify those in the 1991 photo of the turned on its side Peach for “closure” and a new photo with them.

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90's rioters for closure

