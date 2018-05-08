Contributed Contributed

Peachland, Westbank First Nation establishes working relationship

An agreement was signed today

The District of Peachland and Westbank First Nation have formed signed a Memorandum of Understanding to represent the mutual commitment to establish a working relationship.

The MOU will support the interests of both communities and is an opportunity to encourage information sharing on initiatives including economic development, economic growth, and crown land referrals, according to a District of Peachland news release.

The MOU is intended to establish a lasting, working relationship in the best interests of both communities, based on mutual respect, honour and recognition.

This framework for relationship building demonstrates a mutual commitment to help establish consistent communication and encourages the councils to work together more cooperatively.

WFN Chief Roxanne Lindley, Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin and their respective councils agree that together, through strong leadership, they can provide an environment that will strive to support healthy vibrant communities and ensure all residents of Westbank First Nation and the District of Peachland are able to benefit from their initiatives, said the news release.

This agreement is the result of the work highlighted at the community-to-community forum held on March 19 which provided each government with the opportunity to meet and familiarize themselves with the community initiatives in neighbouring municipalities.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man hit in eye with BB gun pellet
Next story
Update: Dash-cam footage to aid police in Salmon Arm crash investigation

Just Posted

Peachland, Westbank First Nation establishes working relationship

An agreement was signed today

Man hit in eye with BB gun pellet

The man was hit while walking in downtown Kelowna

Middle Vernon Creek waters may rise

The District of Lake Country is warning residents about the creek

Environment Canada warns Okanagan’s warm weather may soon cause floods

Be prepared for flooding in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Driver faces unrelated charges after vehicle crashes

The driver who lost control of his vehicle in West Kelowna is facing charges

‘Putt’ your money toward a good cause

The 13th annual BC SPCA Charity Golf Tournament takes place this May 27 in Kelowna

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Most Read