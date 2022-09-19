Peachland Votes 2022: Mike Kent

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Peachland council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Mike Kent – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in the district?

I believe that Peachland should update the Official Community Plan and related documents every five years to ensure it accurately reflects the current vision of the community. I also believe in developing supporting growth management strategies to examine policies and planning for the orderly and appropriate growth of the district as identified by residents in the Official Community Pan.

This is an important conversation that requires residents to be a part of. I believe in community engagement so all residents will have the opportunity to provide input that will help shape future growth management strategies and Peachland’s approach to growth in the years to come.

In your view, what is councils’ responsibility in helping to provide attainable, affordable housing for Peachland residents?

I believe that Peachland council’s responsibility is to recognize that affordable/attainable housing is imperative for both the social and economic health of the entire community. City council should help ensure that there is a variety of housing options that meet the housing needs of a wide variety of community members of varying income levels. This can be achieved by careful planning and establishing collaborative relationships with the development community.

What steps do you think council could take to address traffic flows on Highway 97 as well as road infrastructure in Peachland?

I strongly believe that Peachland city council should continue to work to ensure the community is not divided by a four-lane expansion of the highway through Peachland and a preferred alternate route is constructed. I support continued lobbying of the Ministry of Transportation, Highways Infrastructure (MOTI) to implement much-needed safety improvements along Highway 97. I want to see new lights installed along our stretch of Highway 97 to accompany upgraded intersections. City council must work to ensure improvements promised by MOTI arrive in a timely manner.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

I am a huge fan of hockey so any NHL player past or present has to be my pick. Watching hockey has brought me so many moments of enjoyment and pain. Yes, I am a Canucks fan.

